ACC Threatens To Close Down Businesses

By Sylvester Samba.

The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. has sent a strong warning that the Commission will not hesitate to close down businesses that have failed to pay their taxes to government for the period of two years.

Commissioner Ben Kaifala has made it explicitly clear that his Commission has the legal mandate under Section 48 of the ACC Act of 2008 to investigate the none payment of taxes.

The ACC Commissioner made this disclosure during their quarterly Civil Society/Media update which took place on Thursday 8th November, 2018 at the ACC Conference Hall in Freetown.

Commissioner Ben Kaifala also said they are in preparedness to investigate Supermarkets, big business houses and commercial institutions that have not been paying taxes for the past two to four years worth Millions and Billions of Leones.

The Commissioner noted that, they have closed St. Mary’s Supermarket for not paying tax for a period of three years. “If we are to survive as a nation this type of situation is unacceptable…We are going to continue the investigation of none payment of taxes”, he maintained.

He further explained that if businesses and institutions continue not to pay taxes, the government cannot be able to finance development projects in the country, provide good education, health, food and better salaries to civil servants.

The ACC Commissioner has called on Sierra Leoneans to join him if they are to succeed in the fight against corruption.

He noted that in his short stay in office, the Commission has recovered half of what his predecessors collected for the past 16 years. Commissioner Kaifala promised that they want to change the situation in the country adding that they are also ready to double their efforts in the fight against corruption.

The Commissioner commended the media for positively reporting on corruption related issues in the country.