Accountant Testifies in Court for US$ 31,000

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Abubakarr Ezekiel Bangura, an Accountant employed by a private entity, I.P.Services Limited at No.43 Dundas Street in Freetown yesterday appeared before the Principal Magistrate Hanna Bonnie of Court No.1 to testify on an alleged Thirty One Thousand United States Dollars case involving a notorious fraudster, Mr. Alfred Koroma of #34 Musa Lane Goderich in Freetown.

In his evidence, the third prosecution witness, Mr. Abubakarr Bangura told the Court that he knows the complainant in the matter of Mr. Mohamed Salieu Jalloh as his Boss and the accused person, Mr. Alfred Koroma in respect to the matter before the Court.

The witness said he recalled December 2012 when his boss (complainant) instructed to him to collect the sum of Fifteen Thousand United State Dollars from a business partner Mr. Saidu, commonly called Baba.

After collecting the said sum from Mr. Baba, the witness said he informed the complainant who then informed him to hand over the money to the Deputy Manager Mr. During.

In the presence of the witness at Mr. During`s office, the witness said the money was counted and handed over to the accused person. Again on another occasion, he was sent by the complainant to collect the sum of Sixteen Thousand United States Dollars from the above named business partner.

Mr. Bangura added that he collected the money and on the instruction of the complainant, he handed over the money to Mr. During who again counted and handed it over to the accused person.

After handing over the money to the accused, Mr. Bangura told the Court that the accused person`s mobile phone rang and based on the phone call, the accused person went out of the office with the pretext of taking the call.

As the accused went out, the witness told the Court that he signed as witness on the receipt prepared by Mr. During and later left the office. He went on to state that on leaving the office of Mr. During, he did not see or know whether the accused person later came after receiving his phone call to sign the receipt.

Mr. Bangura added that he was later called to the Lumley Police Station where he made a statement in respect of the above total sum given to the accused.

The accused person was later arrested on a police bench warrant by Detective Police Inspector B.A Munu based on a report made against him by Mr. Mohamed Salieu Jalloh.

Mr. Alfred Koroma was, after investigation conducted, charged to Court on a preliminary investigation of obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to law.

According to police charge sheet, the accused person in December 2017 in Freetown with intent to defraud, obtained from complainant Mr. Mohamed Salieu Jalloh the above sum by falsely pretending that he (accused) has huge amount of money in Malaysian which he (accused) wanted to transfer to Sierra Leone, knowing same to be false.

The accused person`s bail continues as approved by the Master and Registrar.

The said bail condition according to associating counsel, Lawyer Pujeh said the accused did not met his bail condition but yet still he is out there on bail.

Counsel concern was seriously noted by the presiding Magistrate Bonnie as she called on the Acting registrar to verify as to whether the accused person met his bail conditions as order by the court.

The matter continues on the 10th April 2019.