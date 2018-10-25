Accused Granted Le50M Bail

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 7 yesterday granted a fifty million Leones bail to an accused person, Alhaji Kamara for possession of small Arms without license contrary to Section 11 (I) of the Arms and combination Act No. 9 2012.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused, Alhaji Kamara on the 2nd September 2018 at Fire Mambo, Waterloo in the Waterloo Rural District was caught in possession of small arms to wit one Makarov pistol without license.

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff said after he had gone through the entire evidence that is led in court against the accused person and was satisfied that sufficient evidence had been led against the accused person and he should stand for trial at the High Court.

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff granted the accused fifty million Leones bail with two (2) sureties and the sureties must be responsible citizens resident in the Western Area and should produce two (2) passport and sized photographs and a national ID card.

The Magistrate said one of the sureties must be an employee of the Government of Sierra Leone and the bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.