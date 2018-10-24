Accused Remanded

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday remanded an accused person, Ibrahim Bangura at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center for larceny cattle contrary to Section 3 of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particular of offence, Ibrahim Bangura on Saturday 18th October 2018, at Mile 13 in Sussex village, Freetown did steal three 3 goats valued one million five hundred thousand Leones (Le 1,500,000) property of Musa Bangura, John Coker, and Abdul Kanu.

According to the witness who happens to be the victim, said he reorganizes the accused as they live in the same area.

He said he was rearing different animals like goats and sheep. He said he later realized that some of his goats had gone missing. He said one afternoon he got a tip off from the village headman that they had caught a thief with a goat and the headman said that everybody should go at the checkpoint to identify the thief. The witness said when he went to the checkpoint, he saw the accused with his missing goats which cost six hundred thousand Leones (Le600,000) each.

The matter was adjourned to the 24th October 2018 for further hearing.