Accused Remanded For Fraud

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Albert J. Moody of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday remanded an accused person, Ishmael Kalloh at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for obtaining money by false pretence.

The accused was before the court on three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime contrary to law, obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 32(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916. According to the particulars of offence, the accused Ishmael Kalloh on diverse dates between 27th December, 2017 and 30th December, 2017 at No. 7 Off Manfred Lane, Kissy Road, Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime to wit obtaining money by false pretense.

The witness who happens to be the victim (Osman Bangura) said he knows the accused person as they were living in the same community years back.

On the date in question, the witness said he was at his elder sister’s shop at Sani Abacha Street around 9:00 pm when the accused came with an unknown person to him (Jeroy) that they had a business at Water Quay, and they wanted to clear the goods, and the accused showed him some document and asked him to borrow him about twenty million Leones (Le20,000.000).

According to the witness, he said on the same day he gave the accused the twenty million Leones because they came with one clearing agent (Mr. Frank).

On the 30th December, 2017 the witness said he later on noted that they had cleared the goods and the accused requested for another $800. The witness said that the accused told him he will hand over to him the goods for sale after selling the goods they will sit down and decide what to do.

The witness said the accused promised him that after the 2nd January, 2018 he would have the goods handed over to him. The witness also said on the 1st January, 2018 the accused later on came and requested for another money $1,500 in order to finally clear the goods, according to the witness he became suspicious and decided to call the CID. The accused was then arrested.

The matter was adjourned to the 22nd January, 2018 for further hearing.