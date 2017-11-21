Accused Remanded For Le58m

By Josephine Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Albert Moody of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1 yesterday remanded an accused person at the Pademba Road Female Correctional Centre for obtaining money by false pretence.

The accused, Moria Derothy Elliott faces a preliminary investigation of four count charges of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person sometime in 2012 at No. 39B Main Peninsular Road, Sussex in Freetown obtained the sum of fifty eight million Leones from Santigie Kamara by falsely pretending that she has five (5) town piece of land.

In his evidence in court, the first prosecution witness told the court that he recall on the above date when he went to visit his friend.

The complainant, Santigie Kamara also said he visited his friend because his friend told him that he knows someone who has a piece of land for sale.

“My friend and I visited the accused person who told me that she has five town piece of land for sale costing fifty eight million Leones. She told me that the land is located at No. 39B Main Peninsular Road where I later realized that the accused had sold the said piece of land to more than four people”, the complainant told the court”.

Santigie noted that he paid five million Leones after the accused showed him the land which was at the back of her house. He added he also gave the accused an additional one million five hundred thousand Leones for a surveyor to survey the land. “I have being giving her money to the total of fifty eight million Leones…The accused later disappeared and I was looking for her everywhere but she was no were to be found. I made a report at the Lumley Police Station after six months I received a text message from the accused and later saw her at her business place and she was arrested by the Police and the matter was charged to court”.

The matter was adjourned to the 27th November 2017 for further hearing.