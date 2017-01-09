Accused Remanded For Sexual Penetration

By Fatmata Gbla………………………..

Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara last week remanded an accused, Ibrahim Sorie, an automobile engineer for allegedly sexually penetrating a child below 18 to wit 13.

The accused was arraigned in court on one count charge of Sexual Penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act 2012.

The particulars of offence state that the accused Ibrahim Sorie on Wednesday 14th September 2016 at up Mamba Ridge, Kissy Freetown, in Sierra Leone did engage in an act of sexual penetration with a child below the age of 18 years to wit 13 years Sergeant 8715 Bangura is prosecuting the matter.

Hearing continues on13th Jan 2017.