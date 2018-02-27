Accused Remanded

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 yesterday remanded an accused person at the Female Correctional Centre Pademba Road for child stealing.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person, Fatmata Ketim Jacob on Friday 22nd December, 2017 at No. 35 Sithorpe Street in Freetown, stole one six (6) month old girl child, Mariama Massaquoi against the will of her parents.

According to the witness, Adama Sama (the victim’s mother) she said on the date in question while she was cooking in the kitchen the accused was sitting in the veranda with the victim and his brother, Mohamed Massaquoi age 2 (two years old).

The witness said when she returned from the kitchen she did not find the accused and the victim in the veranda.

She said she raised an alarm and went in search of the accused and the victim. She said she later reported the matter at the Eastern Police Station.

According to the witness she said during the search they received information that the accused and the victim were spotted at the Wilberforce Military Barracks.

The witness said she had several documents to show that she is the real mother of the child in question.

The matter has been adjourned to the 1st March 2018 for further hearing.