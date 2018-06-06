ADP Chairman Fails To Appear In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Chairman and Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray yesterday failed to appear before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 as a complainant in a criminal matter of incitement against his former personal security guard, Mr. Mohamed Bangura aka King Fish.

Mr. Mansaray was to make his first appearance in court yesterday to testify against the accused person, Mohamed Mansaray on allegation of inciting peaceful Sierra Leoneans against the above Political party Chairman, at his residence in Freetown.

The accused person is arraigned on a one count preliminary investigation charge of incitement contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on the 2nd May 2018 at No.7 Tucker Drive, Majay Town, Goderich in Freetown allegedly incited Edward Abass Fofana to steal money from the complainant and at the same time set fire on the above mentioned premises.

The accused was represented by Lawyer Lamin J. Kamara and was refused bail and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

Woman Police Inspector I.G. Fofana is prosecuting the matter.

The matter continues next week.