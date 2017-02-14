ADP Leader Lashes Out

By Sylvester Samba………………………..

Despite frantic efforts made by the country’s Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) to have people believe in its determination to fight corruption, the Chairman/Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray has described the work of the ACC as biased and useless. Kamarainba Mansaray made the pronouncement yesterday whilst speaking on burning issues that have to do with corruption in the country.

Speaking to journalists at his regular weekly press conference, he expressed his deep dissatisfaction and frustration over the commission for only running after or prosecuting minor cases in court. “Go for the big corrupt public officials…not for the smaller ones”, the ADP Chairman said.

Kamarainba Mansaray further explained that the Auditor General’s Reports since 2014 to date are a clear case for the ACC but the Commission keeps giving blind eyes to all the reports. He maintained that there is no single year in which the Auditor General’s report had not exposed corruption in MDAs.

“The APC government is totally corrupt…They are using their power for private gains…Look at the Billions of Leones that are unaccounted for as highlighted in the Auditor General’s report”, Kamarainba Mansaray added. He also stressed that one main reason why the ACC is not leaving up to its task is because some of its past and present leaders are APC members.

“There is no accountability and transparency of the APC government…Agenda for Prosperity has been replaced with Agenda for Property”, the ADP leader said.

He also said that he has proof to show that some top APC Ministers (both past and present) bragging of having built between two and five houses.