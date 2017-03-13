ADP Leader Talks Tough

By Sylvester Samba………………………..

The Leader/Chairman of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray continues to express confidence on a daily basis that his ADP Party will surely win the forthcoming Presidential Elections slated for 7th March, 2018.

Speaking to journalists at his party’s headquarter in Freetown last week, Mr. Kamarainba said one main reason why he will be the next President after the March 7th 2018 election is that majority of the people of Sierra Leone are just sick and tired with the current hardship and massive corruption the government of the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party continue to perpetuate in the country.

He also said that since his party was formed in July 2015, they have worked tirelessly to speak for the people on issues affecting them.

The ADP leader further explained that he has also single handedly challenged the corrupt APC government on issues like the 100 buses that were corruptly acquired by the APC Elections Coordinator, Logus Koroma and the wasteful spending at the last United Nations General Assembly.

Mr. Kamarainba maintained that for far too long the people of this country have, been suffering under the current APC regime and that the time has come for them to be voted out in March 2018.

He added that even though he is getting financial support from the Diaspora he is personally spending over four hundred million Leones every year to run the affairs of the ADP Party

The Chairman and Leader added that he is currently making frantic efforts to see that his party gets offices in almost every district across the country ahead of the 2018 election.