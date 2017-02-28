“ADP Remains United” – Executive Members

By Sylvester Samba…………………………..

A cross section of executive members of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) has informed journalists that the party remains united despite malicious fabrications made by their Deputy Chairman, Ibrahim Soumah against the National Chairman and Leader of the Party, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray.

Mr. Ibrahim Soumah on February 21st wrote a letter of complaint to the Po

litical Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) and made several allegations against the leadership of the Party.

Making a statement yesterday at the ADP usual Monday weekly press conference, the Party’s Secretary General, Isata Abdulai Kamara, National Organizing Secretary, George A. Macaulay, Financial Secretary, Saidu Kaloko, the Public Relations Officer (2), Alie Marah distanced and dissociated themselves from Mr. Soumah’s recent statement to both the media and PPRC.

According to a press release read by the National Chairman and Leader of the Party, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray, the following clarifications were made: That all the allegations contained in the said letter are malicious, baseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated; That Mr. Soumah’s intention was a deliberate attempt to sacrifice the soul of the Party on the altar of selfishness, greed and corruption; That Mr. Soumah’s lies are very clear indication of his malicious intent to upset progress and destroy the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) for the sake of another political party that is already aggravated by the political gains and successes achieved by the ADP in less than two years of being registered.

Furthermore, the ADP National Chairman and Leader stated that they have regrettably learnt that Mr. Ibrahim Soumah is now threading on the footprints of its former Secretary General, David Gbla whose clandestine plot to wreck the Party failed woefully “The ADP wishes it to be known that the National Chairman and Leader, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray has nothing to hide and therefore calls on Ibrahim Soumah to publicly disclose evidences to back up his claim; whilst calling on the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) to look into the matter with alacrity…The ADP also wishes it to be known that its National Executive Officers, Diaspora Executive Branches and general membership of the party have distanced and dissociated themselves from the malicious fabrication put out by Mr. Soumah”, Mr. Kamarainba said.