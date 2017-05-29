Africans Rising Launched In Sierra Leone

By Lansana Fofanah………………………….

Youths across Sierra Leone have joined over forty African countries to celebrate Africa Liberation Day on the 25th of May 2017.

The celebration was climaxed by the launching of the Africans Rising Chapter at the Young Women’s Christian Association Conference Hall, Brookfields in Freetown.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Interim Chairman of Africans Rising, Ngolo Katta said that African leaders have not been recognizing this day and that has caused the continent great loss by not reflecting on the struggles of Pan Africanists who suffered to liberate the continent from colonial powers.

Mr. Katta said that Sierra Leonean cultures have been lost because schools and other learning institutions have deliberately refused to teach them.

Mr. Katta said that the movement is set to conduct a research about Sierra Leone and African history so that Africans who have been neglected for long will one day be the deciders of power. “After long civil wars in Africa, we have now seen the rise in people’s power…..But this people have been neglected for far too long”, he said.

Mr. Katta said that the European Union was formed by many countries to promote a common interest whilst USA was also formed for the unification of different people. But According to Mr Katta, since

Africa has been transformed from the Organization of African Unity to African Union, the world has been reporting that Africa is rising, but ironically that rise has not been reflective in the life of the ordinary Africans.

Mr. Katta said that one does not need to go to university to benefit from the wealth of his or her country if everything institution established is working well. “Sierra Leoneans must unite for the interest of all”, he said.

Mr. Katta said that last year in Tanzania, the African Peoples Conference hosted 300 young Africans from forty African countries where problems affecting the growth of Africa were discussed.

Mr. Katta said that Africans should learn to solve their differences without bloodbath and confrontation as that was their key message to Gambians during their just ended Presidential election that was peaceful.

Dr. Jonathan P. Sandy, Principal founder of the Cut Across Movement said that from the 80s and the 90s, Africa witnessed 21wars. Out of this number, 19 were based on grievances.

Dr. Sandy said that for there to be stability in Africa, the rising trends of cliques and gangsterism should be addressed to avoid confrontations in the society.

Dr. Sandy said that Sierra Leone experienced the last coup exactly 20 years ago, but that has been transformed to democracy which is the people’s power.

“Military coups in Africa have been responsible for the economic and political distabilisation which has led to backwardness…..Many youths were killed during the 1997 Armed Forces Revolutionary Council coup and also the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak”, he said.

Dr. Sandy said that the African Rising is based on five pillars known as the Kilimanjaro Declaration. They are;

Demand one, Expansion of space for civic and political action.

Two. Fight for women’s rights and freedom across society.

Three. Struggle for right to equity and Dignity.

Four. Good governance and the fight against corruption and impunity.

Five Climate and environmental justice

Dr. Charles Silver, a Lecturer at Fourah Bay College said that people have laid too much emphasis in government thereby believing that only government can solve their problems.

Dr. Silver said that the love for unity has faded as people now promote tribal interest, political ideologies rather than promoting national unity. “We cannot expect our problems to be solved by neighbours but our very

selves……Africa is proud of Kofi Annan but Ghanaians are more proud because he hails from there… With unity, we can create more of Annans in this country.

The Chairman for the Ex Servicemen Association, Rtd. Captain Musa Jalloh said that the three arms of government; Legislative, Judiciary and the Executive should be separated with one another being absolutely independent.

Capt. Jalloh said that the Auditor General’s report should be respected by Parliament and those found wanting, should be prosecuted for everyone to see. “Sierra Leone was in the same ranking with Singapore sometime ago… But now Singapore is among the best countries in the world not because of resources but because of the promotion of national unity and accountability.

The Executive Director of Network Movement for Justice and Development, Abu Brima said that Africa has the minerals to supply the world but yet, the continent is full of poverty and deprivation.

Mr. Brima said that Sierra Leone started mining diamonds thirty years before Botswana, but today, Botswana is well secured in-terms of basic necessities for her people.

Mr. Brima said that the mining industry in Sierra Leone has not benefited indigenes but has created artificial rivers which have exposed the areas to dangers to the lives of the people.

The President for Disabled Women, Zainab Kamara said that people commemorate those that died in atrocities thereby neglecting survivors that are living with the carnage. “There is no equality in Sierra Leone. The Disable Act makes provision for us which is non existence… Youth have been left out of the system and that has led them to adopt their own style of living

which is harmful to the society”, he said.

Charles Lahai of the Peace Africa Alliance Consulting Education and Training said that Africans have positioned themselves with the wrong perception, interest and positions and that have affected the growth of

the continent and its people. “All what has been said here today, have been said 50 years ago with little or no benefit…..Africans can only rise by adopting this ideology so that things will be better for all”, he said.

Dr. Abu B. Minah, another Pan Africanist said that the problem with Africa is leadership and impunity as powerful people continue to bastardize the constitutions with no remorse.

The Leader of the Renaissance Movement, Francis Ben Keifala (Esq) said that the African Rising share core principles with the Renaissance Movement in terms of rule of law, impunity.

Lawyer Keifala said that the movement needs to instill the values of the then OAU and now AU as that will foster awareness in the continent.

The head of 50/50 Group, Dr. Fatou Taqi said that every Sierra Leonean has the will to take Sierra Leone to another different level but that can only succeed if everyone realises his or her potential in an enabling environment. “It is not a secret that we are rich but also we are known to be poor too… Women should be involved into this movement for it success through education and awareness campaign”, she noted.