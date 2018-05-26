Africell 4G LTE Now In Operation

By Sylvester Samba.



Africell Sierra Leone Lintel has in a press conference held at it Wilberforce headquarters in Freetown yesterday announced the introduction of its 4G LTE offers.

Speaking on behalf of the mobile company, the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Mr. Joe Abass Bangura informed journalists that Africell has always been at the cutting edge of technology in the telecommunications sector in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Bangura said on Friday 6th August 2011, Africell became the 1st player in the market to launch the 3G Mobile Phone Technology in the Sierra Leone.

He also said in keeping with his proud tradition, on 19th January 2018, Africell became the first company to introduce 4G LTE Technology in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Bangura further explained that since the launch in January, they have completed the rollout and optimization of the service in the Western Area.

“The rollout will continue progressively until the entire country is covered before the end of the year….Many of our subscribers have since moved to swap their Sims cards for their 4G Sims and have since been enjoying the service”, the company Chief Corporate Affairs Officer noted.

He maintained that Africell is therefore please to announce the introduction of the following 4G LTE offers to reinforce their market leadership with immediate effect: “Subscribers can now buy their 4G Mifis, which are loaded with 5GB of data at a promotional cost of only Le250,000, subscribers with 4G enables handsets who swap their existing sim cards for the 4G sim, will get a free 4G sim card loaded with free 1 GB data and subscribes who had already swapped their sim cards for the 4G sim cards before now, will not be left out-they will also automatically receive 1 GB free data”.

Mr. Bangura maintained that he wished to remind their subscribers again of the following: “The 4th Generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) is the fourth biggest change in the evolution of Mobile Phone Technology in the world since its advent 4G LTE has vastly increased the data speed with smoother Experience…The 4G LTE service only works on 4G enabled handsets-and does not work on 3G Sim cards… Subscribes with 3G enabled handsets will thus have to swap their existing sims for a 4G Sim free of charge…Subscribes will keep their same numbers and the only change will be a new experience of speed and smoothness in data use…In spite of the vastly enhanced speed, 4G LTE does not increase the cost of your data service…We therefore want to urge all our subscribers who have not already done so to check whether their Phone are 4G enabled and request for their free 4G Sim cards and get their free 1GB data”.