Africell Absorbs Diamond Stars

One of the leading mobile phone companies in the country, Africell, Friday, 22nd March, 2019, pronounced its sponsorship to one of the Sierra Leone Premier League Teams, Diamond Stars at the Company’s Headquarter at Wilberforce in Freetown.

The Afri Radio Station Manager, John Konteh said that Africell will continue to support football, disclosing that Diamond Stars is now the 5th team in the Sierra Leone Premier League Africel is sponsoring with two- colour sets of football jerseys and cash.

John Konteh stated that Africell will continue to support sports especially football, among others like the revival of the entertainment industry to its present peak, adding, “Africell is always doing the unbelievable as football is the most watched game globally”.

He further revealed that the company is sponsoring teams like Mighty Blackpoll, Bo Rangers, East End Lions and Old Edwardians, assuring that the cash sponsor is standard enough for the league.

The Diamond Stars Team Manager, Adams Tommy, commended Africell for its sponsorship as the company has made several developmental contributions, disclosing that the club has no major sponsor. Only Africell that is coming at this time as the club faces several challenges, noting. “Africell competitiveness is unique and the more we support Africell the more it expands.”

Adams Tommy called on Africell to do more as government support to the Premier League may not be sustainable and the Premier League should rally round other stakeholders especially the private sector like Africell, among others.

He disclosed that Africell has the highest subscriber base in Kono District than any other network, calling on the people to go out for Africell products and services.