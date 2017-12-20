Africell, Mercury Sponsor Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy

By Sylvester Samba.

Africell Sierra Leone Lintel and Mercury International Charity Foundation have both announced their sponsorship of the 7th edition of the Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy 2017 which finals is expected to take place at the Wusum Grounds in Makeni on Monday 25th December 2018.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of this year’s tournament, Africell’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura said his company has over the past five years gathered with the pioneer of the Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy Hon. Chernor Bah and the Bombali District Football Association; to host the unrivalled football competition in terms of its organisation and structure.



He said prior to this year, the competition was centered around and played only in the Northern Region. “This year has however seen the inclusion of teams from the Eastern Regional Headquarter towns of Kenema and Kono…Although the finalists are yet to be decided, the future for the semi-final matches points to a clash between East and North, which would eventually give as an all North or all East Fixture in the finals”, Mr. Bangura noted.

The Africell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer further explained that the decision to extend the competition to other regions indicates that the stakes are higher this time around because a lot more people are interested in the competition.

He maintained that soccer continues to be arguably, the world’s most popular sport adding that no other sport is being played and watched by so many people around the world.

Mr. Bangura stressed that the major aim of the tournament is to build better relationship among non-premiership teams in the country, spot new talents and to provide a platform for youths who are skilled in football to showcase their talents and build the foundations for their future professional careers. “Africell continues to pride itself as being a dominant promoter of sports in Sierra Leone cutting across all sporting disciplines, from Football, Volleyball, Lawn and Table Tennis, Basket Ball, Athletics, Squash and Golf…Africell’s support for sports in the Country has led to the hosting of National and International Tournaments which have inspired self-belief and self-confidence in Sierra Leoneans to aspire reaching the highest potential imbedded in us” the Africell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer explained.

He added that the Africell Kids Christmas Festival at the Victoria Park from 8:00pm is free to all kids from 17th December to 24th December, 2018.

He said the Africell Christmas Bonanza Show starts tonight at 8:30pm on AYV TV, Star TV and Air Radio. “Watch and listen tonight for your surprise package…Finally, on behalf of Africell, I will like to invite you on Christmas Day to visit Makeni, and witness the finals of the Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy 2017…I would also like to thank you our valued subscribers for your continued loyalty…Africell wishes you Merry Christmas and above all a Prosperous 2018”.

