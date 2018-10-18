Africell Pays China Nicky Le60M

By Sylvester Samba.



The winner of the just concluded Big Sister Sierra Leone reality show, Haja M. Kamara popularly known as China Nicky has received the sum of sixty million Leones from the country’s leading mobile company, Africell. Due to her wide spread popularity across the country, China Nicky is now the newest Africell Ambassador.

Speaking to journalists at the signing ceremony which took place on Wednesday 17th October, 2018, Africell Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura disclosed that his company will further give China Nicky the necessary educational support whenever she is ready to either go to school or to empower herself.

The mobile company is also expected to provide the Big Sister Sierra Leone 2018 winner a return air ticket to travel to London for a program. Throughout the Big Sister reality television show, China Nicky received the highest votes in each and every eviction series.

This maiden edition attracted millions of viewers from across Sierra Leone and the world, with thousands of votes cast by fans on a weekly basis.

The show is not about formal education but rather a platform to empower young girls and showcase their talents. The winner, China Nicky won herself a brand new car and a cash prize of Le10 million.

All the 12 contestants received Le100, 000, for every day they spent in the house, in conformity with the promise of the organizers.