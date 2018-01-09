Africell Pays Le236m To Subscribers

By Sylvester Samba.



As part of their tradition, the Africell Lintel Mobile Telecommunications network company in Sierra Leone on Friday 5th January 2018 at the company’s headquarters at Wilberforce in Freetown presented a total cash of Le236,990,000.00 (two hundred and thirty six Million nine hundred and ninety thousand Leones) prize money to winners of the Africell Christmas and New Year Jamboree Bonanza that lasted from the 18th December and 31st December 2017.

The above promotion, according to the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Africell, Mr. Joe Abass Bangura was to create a way of giving back to customers, and at the same time put a smile on the faces of subscribers during the festive season.

He said during the promotion, subscribers were encouraged to participate in the Christmas Bonanza by recharging with any amount that will give them the opportunity in the daily ten Million Leones random draws of which lucky subscribers won one Million Leones each.

One hundred and thirty (130) subscribers nationwide were said to have won one million Leones each and for the New Year eve Jamboree that was held on the 31st December 2017 on both radio and television, there are fifty five winners for the radio show and six winners for the television show.

Five subscribers won ten Million Leones each and before mid night a Star Prize of fifty million Leones was won on the 1st January 2018 by one Salamatu Koroma. The individual was declared as the first to win such an amount in 2018.

Total final win in the promo is one hundred and eighty nine (189) subscribers that won various items including recharged, megabytes data.

Mr. Joe Abass Bangura thanked all subscribers for their continuous loyalty with Africell mobile network.