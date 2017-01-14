Africell Presents Motor Bikes To Winners

By Jane B. Mansaray…………………………

One of the leading Mobile Telecommunication companies in Sierra Leone, Africell Sierra Leone yesterday at their headquarters building, Wilberforce Village presented motor bikes to some of their lucky winners in the “Gentri Na U Domot” promotion.

Giving a brief background of the promotion, the Cooperate Affairs Officer of Africell, Mr. Joe Abass Bangura congratulated the lucky winners for subscribing to the Africell mobile network.

Mr. Joe Abass said the “Gentri Na U Domot” promotion was launched on the 5th December 2016 with the aim of allowing prepaid subscribers who recharged Le1,000 daily to win prizes up to Le 10,000,000 and other attractive prizes that will change their lives.

During the promotion, Mr. Bangura said daily draws where held on various radio and television stations linking up with AIRadio and simulcast in the country throughout the weeks excluding Sundays.

In line with the draw, branded trucks were said to be assigned to all four regions with each carrying a wheel of fortune, a cash chamber along with various prizes that were won and collected on the spot.

Mr. Joe Abass confirmed that sixteen draws were held by each trucks in all locations were ten EVC dealers from whom subscribers in the vicinity could purchase SIM Cards and recharge their phones to qualify for the draw.

Eight out of the sixteen draws gave winners access to the cash chamber and the other eight gave lucky subscribers access to the wheel of fortune with the chance to win any of the following prizes which include motor bikes, freezer, TV, Generator, 250k cash, 1GB, 100,000 Onnet and afriphones.

The total number of winners in the promotion is seven hundred and ninety and total valued winnings six hundred and sixty nine Million five hundred and twelve thousand Leones (Le 669,512,000).

The Motor bikes were presented to the lucky winners by the Station Manager of AIRadio, Mr. John Konteh.

Mr. Konteh assured the general public and their valued subscribers of a reliable network.