Africell Signs 6 Artistes As Brand Ambassadors

Sierra Leone’s leading mobile operator, Africell, on Friday 14th September 2018, officially signed 6 artists as its newest Brand Ambassadors at a Press Conference held at its headquarters at Wilberforce in Freetown.

Welcoming guests to the ceremony, Abdulai Jalloh, popularly known as ‘Chief Koblo’, who chaired the meeting, said that over the past 14 years Africell has carried out its mandate to provide affordable and reliable network service to Sierra Leoneans and has extended its Corporate Social Responsibility to embrace all facets of society. It has signed several contracts with various people in the entertainment industry as Brand Ambassadors.

The likes of Zainab Sherriff (ZedZee), Emmerson Bockarie, King Boss LA and others are examples of artists with whom the company had arrangements.

Jalloh then introduced the artists and an official of Africell, Joe Abass Bangura (Chief Corporate Officer) who were on the high table, namely: Problem M (PM), Milton Koker commonly known as ‘Colabo’ (President of All Stars organisation), Empress P (the fastest female rapper), Wahid of ‘Artist for peace’, C – Bolt and Africell’s Chief Corporate Officer, with the exception of one; Mackie Scott, alias ‘Lady Mackie’ who was unavoidably absent. These, he maintained, are the company’s newest Brand Ambassadors.

Africell, he added will continue to engage more artists and others in the entertainment industry as its Brand Ambassadors and will contribute to their promotion.

Joe Abass Bangura, Chief Corporate Officer of Africell, also extended to the new Brand Ambassadors, a warm welcome into the Africell family. He assured all present that the company since its inception has been committed to empowering Sierra Leoneans and have done so through its many promotions in various areas including sports, education, infrastructure, entertainment etc.

He explained that after the war Africell picked up the National Football team, ‘Leone Stars’ from its demoralised and dysfunctional state and in collaboration with the Government, has been able to bring it to its present state.

Africell, he stressed, has been the leader in many aspects and will continue to work with the respective authorities and Sierra Leoneans for the growth of the country. He also named the artists chosen as the New Brand Ambassadors; giving them opportunity to make short statements.