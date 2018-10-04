After An Impressive Performance At The UN… President Bio Returns Home Tomorrow

After attending his maiden United Nations General Assembly in New York, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is expected home tomorrow. Senior officials of the SLPP say that the party is organizing a massive welcome for the President tomorrow.

As Coordinator of the African Union’s Committee of Ten (C-10), the Committee leading Africa’s reform of the UN Security Council, President Bio said that it was time to address “the historical injustice of the UN General Assembly”.

President Bio told the UN General Assembly that “A new generation of African leaders is helping to transform the lives of ordinary people. I can attest to the impact these changes are making as a newly elected President fulfilling my own promise to introduce Free Education in Sierra Leone, a country with an adult literacy rate at less than 50 percent”.