After He Was Illegally Removed From Office… Biriwa Chief Writes President Bio

PARAMOUNT CHIEF DR. ALPHA MADSERAY SHERIFF II

KARINA, BIRIWA CHIEFDOM, BOMBALI DISTRICT,

NORTHERN PROVINCE, REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE

EMAIL:chiefalphamadserays@yahoo.com

Tel: +232-76-43-60-00

Date 3rd May, 2018

His Excellency, the President

Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown

Republic of Sierra Leone

Your Excellency,

RE: PARAMOUNT CHIEFTAINCY, BIRIWA CHIEFDOM, BOMBALI DISTRICT, NORTHERN PROVINCE, REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE

First of all, Your Excellency, I hereby, humbly express my heartiest and sincerest congratulations for your gracious democratic victory in the final round of election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone held nationwide on 29th March, 2018. May God Almighty grant your regime throughout your period of Presidency maximum peace, much progress and great development all around and nationwide.

Meanwhile, Your Excellency, may I humbly and respectfully hereby crave your gracious indulgence to let me draw to your attention as the new President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, a set of issues of the above-titled subject, with some aspects thereof concerning the Presidential status and commitment of the ruling President at the time, and which aspects thereof were expressly drawn to the attention of the President at the time, His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, a few times during his reign. The sad subject of issues was and is as follows:

“PARAMOUNT CHIEFTAINCY, BIRIWA CHIEFDOM, BOMBALI DISTRICT, NORTHERN PROVINCE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE”

And the time frame or period of the relevant issues for attention is 2006-2018

Indeed, Your Excellency, on 12th August, 2006, I was duly elected as Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom in Bombali District, (PC Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II).

One month thereafter, on 14th September, 2006, a petition case as it were, was filed in the Supreme Court, SC No. 12006, challenging the validity of that election, but the Justice of the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the case on 10th November, 2006.

And soon thereafter, on 25th January, 2007, at an official ceremony at Kamabai in the Chiefdom, I was formally installed or inducted as PC Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II, Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom, Bombali District, in the Northern Province of the Republic of Sierra Leone. That formal induction or installment was effected by the National President at the time, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah.

As I proceeded with my chieftaincy duties and functions in the next few months, there were still alleged misbehaviors and misconduct by some individuals in certain communities of the Chiefdom, which I even notified by letter to the Provincial Secretary (North), the relevant Minister and even to His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, who had then become President. Those letters were mainly during the period up to around October 2007, although I received no written response thereto.

But then, there was a so-called Government Press Release dated 6th November 2008, purportedly suspending me from the Office of Paramount Chief after a so-called administrative inquiry conducted by the Provincial Secretary (North) without any Report thereof being made available to me. Then by 9th May 2009, a so-called Judicial Commission of Inquiry was appointed, which commenced hearings in Makeni on 30th November, 2009, attended by me and my engaged solicitor up until the conclusion of the said public hearings on 22nd February, 2010. No Report of the Judicial Inquiry was made publicly available.

Subsequently, a so-called election of a new Paramount Chief of Biriwa Chiefdom was purported to be held on 22nd June, 2011, wherein, a whole section of the Chiefdom, (Karina Section) was excluded from the 1st, resulting in the purported election of one Salifu Marah Kalawa III as the Chief, an obvious irregularity and illegality that has been going on up to now.

Meanwhile, Your Excellency, I have kept on seeking corrective solutions or reminding various senior authorities by letter. My lawyer filed a case in the Supreme Court on 14th March, 2011, which is still not yet concluded or completed. And some of the said reminder letters were even sent to His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, dated 11th June 2012 and even on 7th February, 2018. Copies whereof are hereto attached.

So Your Excellency, you are hereby being respectfully apprised of the foregoing data in your Presidential status, and I hereby humbly crave your gracious indulgence to kindly consider whether my requests in the said letters of 11th June 2012 and 7th February, 2018 may at all be realized or realizable this time. (If you so wish Sir, you may please arrange to have them submitted through or to my solicitor Dr. Bu-Buakei Jabbi, Jia-Jina Chamber, 2 Siaka Stevens Street, (1st Floor) Freetown.

My very sincere thanks to Your Excellency for your kindest regard to me in this situation.

Yours faithfully and sincerely,

P.C. Dr. Alpha Madseray Sheriff II

Paramount Chief Dr.

Alpha MADSERAY SHERIFF II

KARINA, Biriwa Chiefdom

Bombali District Northern Province

SIERRA LEONE West Africa

Tel +232-76-43-60-00