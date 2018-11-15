Agric Ministry To Add Value To Cashew

By Sylvester Samba.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF) in collaboration with the private sector on Tuesday 13th November held a private sector focus group discussion on the topic “Cashew Policy Implementation Plan Development”.

A representative from the private sector, Mr. Medgar Brown said Sierra Leone has great opportunity to expand on growing cashew. Mr. Brown pleaded with the gathering to look more in the processing and planting method in the country. He assured that if the growing interest of planting of cashew continues for the next five to seven years, the country will be boasting of exporting the product.

In her statement, Aisie-nana Victoria Williams said the discussions will create way for the development of an implementation plan which can be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

Madam Williams said cashew plays a significant role in the development of a country. She added that cashew does not only create employment for people but also provides lots of nutrition to the body.

She also said they have discovered lots of cashew wastages in the country which can generate income for both government and the private sector. “Developing the Cashew policy implementation plan is a process which will help translate priority issues of the cashew policy into strategies and further develop a strong activity aimed at the implementation of these strategies”, she noted.