Ahead Of Run-Off Election… Maada Bio Talks Tough

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition SLPP, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio has challenged President Ernest Bai Koroma that, the SLPP being a responsible party will not accept the legitimacy of his Presidency after 27th March because it will be in contravention of the country’s national constitution.

Addressing both local and international journalists on Sunday 25th March at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel in Freetown, the leading contender for the Presidential run-off election, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio said that they want to bring this fact to the attention of the people of Sierra Leone and the rest of the international community.

He further explained that under the provisions of Sections 46 and 49 of the 1991 Constitution, President Koroma’s tenure will come to an end on 27th March, 2018.

The SLPP Presidential candidate maintained that the election of 7th March 2018 did not produce a winner with 55 per cent of the valid votes counted by NEC. “Under Section 42(2)(f) of the Constitution, the two candidates with the highest votes must go to a run-off election within 14 days of the announcement of the final result…The date for this run-off was set by the NEC for Tuesday, 27th March 2018…By making it virtually impossible for the NEC to discharge its constitutional mandate of conducting the run-off Presidential election on the 27th March, 2018 President Koroma is in effect pushing Sierra Leone to the brink of chaos”, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio said.