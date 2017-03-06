Ahmadiyya School Gets Big Boost

By Sylvester Samba……………………………

Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School at Kissy Dock Yard and nine other Secondary Schools in Freetown have received donations from the Mariatu Kargbo Foundation and Global Group of Companies.

Mariatu Kargbo is an ex-pupil of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School in Freetown. The donation ranging from emergency cell phones, sport jerseys to musical instruments was witnessed by the Principal, staff of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School and other visiting Principals of the different schools.

Mariatu Kargbo said she was an ex-pupil of the school, and was pleased to have gone back to her alma mater to give them what she described as a small token.

Mariatu added that her Foundation together with the Global Group of Companies believe that education is the act of learning through a medium that both educates and entertains.

She urged the students to take their studies serious. “With the efforts of other ex-pupils all over the world we will make our school better and serve as role models…I want to thank the Chinese Government and the Government of Sierra Leone for their endless support in improving education in the country”, Mariatu maintained.

Mariatu Kargbo advised students that life is not a bed of roses and that they must be positive in everything.

She said the donation was not only for Ahmadiyya but other schools as well, stressing that the best benefit the children could have is education.

The Principal of Mariatu Kargbo Junior Secondary School, Alhaji Karimu Sesay also thanked Mariatu and her team for such a wonderful donation. He said that this is not the first time Mariatu is donating to the school. “Ahmadiyya is a big school with a big heart and as one of us, we appreciate your kindness and pray that the Almighty Allah bless you and your team and provide for you even more so that you will always remember us.”

Some of the items donated are rolls of uniform materials, cartons of books, pencils, slippers among others.

Ibrahim Bangura, Maria’s Coordinator in Freetown and Manager of her Global Group of Companies was among those that made the donation.

Principals that received the smart phones were: Ophelia M. Morrison, Senior Secondary School Principal, Annie Walsh Memorial School, Elvira M.J. Bobson Kamara, FSSG Principal for Senior Secondary School, Floretta B.C. Webber, St. Helena Secondary, Alberta J.N. Demby, St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Samuel M. Sawyerr Government Municipal Secondary School and Alimatu Massaquoi, St. Edwards Secondary Senior School.