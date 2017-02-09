AIG Memuna To Clean Freetown

By Fatima Gbla………………………

The AIG East, Mrs. Memuna Conteh-Jalloh on Saturday 4th February 2016, held an extra ordinary general parade/meeting of Police officers of the Freetown East Region at the Queen Elizabeth 11 Car Park at Cline Town.

Addressing her personnel, she commended them for working assiduously and relentlessly towards the maintenance of security in the East Region. She advised them to desist from any acts of indiscipline, corruption and criminality.

As she is known to be a disciplinarian in the Republic of Sierra Leone Police Force, she told the officers to discourage people who play loud music after 11:00pm, much to the annoyance of others which could be considered as Street Noise which is an offence under the Public Order Act of 1965.

The no-nonsense AIG also informed the Police officers of a pending cleaning exercise scheduled to take place on Saturday 11th February 2017 within the Freetown East Region.

She commended the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mr Francis Alieu Munu for his unflinching support towards her team and by extension the DIG and colleagues of the Executive Management Board (EMB).

CSP Theophilus Senessie, Ag.Director of Human Resources represented the IGP. In his brief remarks, he applauded the good work of AIG Memuna and said that he was impressed by her personnel who put their shoulders to the wheels and displayed commitment and dedication to do an effective and efficient Police work.

Other speakers included the Deputy Regional Commander Freetown West CSP Alarine Mansaray and Supt .Alhaji Kamara, LUC Waterloo Division who gave the vote of thanks.

Speaking with some of the officers after the parade, they told Global Times that “We are happy for such a laudable initiative and we are gratified and overwhelmed with happiness for such an initiative by our Commander”.

The distribution of food and drinks climaxed the occasion.

Also present were all LUCs in the region.