Airport Management Awards Scholarships

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara…………………………..

The Board of Directors and Management of the Sierra Leone Airport Authority have awarded scholarships worth over ninety three million Leones (Le93M) to various tertiary institutions and secondary schools in Kaffu Bullom Chiefdom. The scholarship scheme is part of their corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the Conference Hall of the Lungi International Airport, the General Manager of the Sierra Leone Airport Authority, Mr. Iddrisa Nabi Fofanah thanked the stakeholders of the chiefdoms, authorities, parents and guardians for honoring their invitation.

He said this year the Board and Management have increased the quota of scholarship from ten to sixty pupils and the scholarship is for one year, which was awarded to deserving and needy pupils.

Mr. Fofanah gave an overview of the Sierra Leone Airport Authority. The General Manager noted that the Airport Management is tremendously building on strong business reform strategies for the Sierra Leone International Airport that will benefit government and the populace, with a clear objective of improving productivity, customer service delivery and the overall operational performance in compliance with international standard.

Presenting the scholarship package to each of the awardees, the Chairman Board of Directors, Lawyer Elvis Kargbo said education is a tool for development as the Government of Sierra Leone and her development partners are not oblivious of the fact that education is the only means by which the country’s human resource capacity could be built and transformed into meeting the overall development needs of the country.

Lawyer Elvis Kargbo noted that they at the Airport Authority are complimenting government effort in this part of the country to achieve quality education. He therefore appealed to the pupils to take their school work seriously.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion included Paramount Chief of Kaffu Bullom P.C. Bai Sheba Gbereh the III and the Chiefdom Mammy Queen Memunatu M.F. Kamara.