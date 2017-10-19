Airtel Changes To Orange

By S. U. Thoronka.

Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators yesterday announced the official launch of its brand in Sierra Leone at the Lagoonda Entertainment Complex, Aberdeen in the outskirt of Freetown. A cross-section of media practitioners from the print and the electronic and members of the private sector formed part of the audience.

According to official sources the acquisition of Airtel Sierra Leone was finalized in July 2016 by Orange together with its Senegal-based partner Sonatel, allowing the Orange Group to reinforce its presence in West Africa. It is expected that following the rebranding, Orange Sierra Leone would rank with one of the world’s most powerful brands’ and stands to benefit from being part of a large international group. In addition to that, Orange would also gain access to the Group’s expertise, technical know-how and an extensive product and service portfolio.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Orange Sierra Leone Sekou Drame in his contribution opined that the launch of the Orange brand comes with a promise to meet the emerging needs of customers with innovative, affordable and relevant solutions that would empower consumers, giving them the freedom to do what they choose and provide them with the tools to meet life’s daily challenges. He said as a company, they remain committed to taking their network and services deeper into the country, right up to the doorsteps of each and every Sierra Leonean, with the aim of bridging the digital divide within the country. Mr. Drame expressed optimism that with the support of Orange and Sonatel they can truly deliver on their obligation. “I am confident that over the coming months Orange would win the hearts of customers in Sierra Leone and emerge as one of the most admired brands in the country” he noted.

Commenting at the brief ceremony of the launch, Bruno Mettling, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Orange Group and Chairman and CEO (Middle East and Africa) stated that they were pleased to bring the Orange brand to Sierra Leone, bolstering their already strong presence in West Africa. The launch of the Orange brand, he said confirms their confidence in the country’s ongoing economic recovery and their commitment to bring all the benefits of new digital services to Sierra Leoneans in the framework of a fair, transparent and clear partnership that would enable it to be established over time.

He cited the following as the main pillars of the positioning of Orange in Sierra Leone, that is to say bringing a better network and better quality of service, implementing an unmatched customer experience as in all other Orange’s operations, bringing to Sierra Leoneans better services and innovative solutions reinforce in their operation Orange’s value of transparency and simplicity among others.