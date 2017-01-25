Airtel Drops Tariffs

By S. U. Thoronka………………………….

The Management of Airtel at a press conference held yesterday at the Company’s Head Office, Hill Station informed media practitioners that the increase made a little over a week ago on data tariffs has been reversed.

This action by Airtel was in compliance with instruction given to the company’s Management by the Chairman of National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM), Momoh Konte for violating rules and procedures governing telecommunication in the country.

When asked as to what motivated Airtel to increase their data tariffs without seeking official approval from NATCOM, the company’s management dodged the question.

Airtel Management reiterated in a press release that the company is a major contributor to the economy of Sierra Leone and remains fully committed to offering quality products and services to the market. “We are making significant investment in Sierra Leone presently and we will continue to do so, while offering employment opportunities, both direct as well as indirect. Following instructions from NATCOM, we have reversed charges made on Saturday to our data tariffs”, the release stated.