Aisne Jacob Discharged

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown yesterday discharged Aisne Jacob for want of Police prosecution witness.

It could be recalled that the accused person, Aisne Jacob, a diamond businessman and a resident of No.1 Frazer Drive, Africanus Hotel, Congo Cross in Freetown was arrested on the 12th May 2018 by police for alleged criminal offences.

The accused was answering to a related preliminary investigation offence of five counts ranging from conspiracy, incitement, malicious damage, threatening language to insulting conduct contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on the above date at the Lagoonda Complex Aberdeen in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to maliciously damage two vehicle tires valued at six hundred and forty nine United States Dollars (USD$649) equivalent to the sum of five Million ninety five thousand Leones, property of one Moses Ahmed complainant in the matter.

The accused was also alleged to have maliciously damaged the said vehicle tires and at the same time did make use of threatening language against the complainant and did use abusive and insulting words with intent to provoke him to commit a breach of peace.

The fifty nine-year-old Aisne Jacob during his first appearance in court pleaded not guilty to the offences and was granted bail in the sum of ten Million Leones and two sureties to be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

Victim Testifies In Sexual Penetration Matter

By Fatmata Gbla

A six-year-old victim (name withheld) yesterday testified before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.7 in an alleged sexual penetration matter contrary to law.

In her testimony the witness said she recognized the accused person, Philip Patrick Sanu and do recall the 23rd May 2018.

On that day the witness said she was playing with her friends outside when the accused called her to purchase a loaf of bread for him.

The witnessed said that whiles she was trying to hand over the loaf of bread to the accused, he dragged her into his bedroom.

The witness said the accused climbed on top of her and removed her pant. The accused person started removing his dress. He then inserted his penis in to her private part. The victim said she shouted at the accused and cried out that she was feeling pain.

The accused person squeezed her neck and switched his radio off. She also lamented that after the incident she told her aunt and her mum about the incident.

They went to the Lumley Police Station where they were issued medical form and they went at the Rainbow Centre where she was treated and later went to the Lumley Police Station and made a statement.

The accused Philip Patrick Sanu was arraigned on one count of sexual penetration contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused Patrick Sanu on 23rd May 2018 at Kaningo Junction Lumley in Sierra Leone sexually penetrated a girl below the age of 18 to wit 6 years.

The matter was adjourned to 26th July 2018.