Albert Academy Pupil Expelled

The Principal of the Albert Academy Senior Secondary School, Mr. Morie John Aruna has confirmed that Alie Francis Alliah Mansaray, a Senior Secondary School (SSS II) Pupil has been expelled from the school.

Mr. Aruna told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that Alie Mansaray was expelled because he insulted the Principal of the Annie Walsh Memorial School at Kissy Road in Freetown.

It would be recalled that last week, the Principal Magistrate of the Freetown Magistrate Court No.1, Santigie Bangura sentenced Alie Mansaray to a prison term of six weeks.

