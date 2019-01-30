Alie Kabba Briefs Russian Foreign Minister

At a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow yesterday, Sierra Leone ‘s Foreign Minister, Dr. Alie Kabba informed him that Sierra Leone is determined to ensure that the country’s historically friendly relationship with the Russian Federation “continues to flourish for the mutual benefit of our two countries and people’s”.

Dr. Kabba informed his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov that he was in Moscow “to devise a framework for the implementation of the objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding on consultation between our Foreign Ministries, and to register our determination to scale up our ties to a comprehensive bilateral cooperation”.

Dr. Kabba informed the Russian Foreign Minister that the Government of Sierra Leone is grateful “for the continued cooperation” they have received from the Government of the Russian Federation.

Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister said that the Government and people of Sierra Leone look forward “for deeper collaboration and strong people-to-people contact”.

Dr. Kabba said that they sincerely appreciate Russia’s support to Sierra Leone over the years, most notably at the level of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly.

Dr. Kabba conveyed a letter from His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to his Russian Counterpart for the attention of President Vladimir Putin.

Dr. Kabba said that Sierra Leone is committed to deepening cooperation with Russia in the areas of political cooperation and interaction, development of trade and cooperation and economic relations and attracting Russian services and technologies to Sierra Leone.

Dr. Kabba highlighted the priorities of the Government of President Julius Maada Bio.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrof told a press conference in Moscow yesterday that the Russian Federation looks forward to working very closely with the new administration of President Julius Maada Bio.