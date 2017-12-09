Alie Kabba… The Face & Voice Of The SLPP Campaign

The radical progressive senior opposition Politician, Alie Kabba was recently appointed as the National Chairman of the SLPP Campaign Committee for the March 2018 elections. Alie Kabba is a man that needs no introduction in Sierra Leone. In the Seventies, he was a radical students’ union leader at Fourah Bay College.

Very recently, Alie Kabba returned from self-imposed exile in the United States of America to contest for the leadership of the main opposition SLPP.

Even though he did not succeed in his bid to lead the SLPP, he stayed in the party and has become one of the most respected and admired senior figures in the party.

At a time when everyone had thought that, the SLPP had no chance of coming together, Alie Kabba played a pivotal role in keeping the party together.

Face And Voice Of The SLPP Campaign

Since his overwhelming appointment and endorsement as SLPP National Campaign Chairman, Alie Kabba has hit the ground running.

It is understood that, he intends to manage a data-base driven campaign. Alie Kabba is considered to be a very methodical Politician. His appearance on the stage, as Campaign Manager of the SLPP has seen a sea-change in the campaign strategy of the party. He has tailored his campaign for the SLPP Presidential candidate on issues and not personality attacks.

Two days ago, as a way of hobnobbing with the Press, Alie Kabba invited some senior journalists to the prestigious Kona Lodge for lunch. He used the occasion to lay out his party’s strategy to defeat the APC in the March 7, 2018 elections.

Without mincing words, Alie Kabba said, “President Koroma has failed the nation…His party does not deserve reelection… They have failed to address the bread and butter issues…The economy is in a meltdown…Unemployment is at an all time high…Corruption has become the order of the day…We need to come together and vote the APC party out of office in March 2018”.

Alie Kabba described the SLPP Presidential candidate as “a very popular Politician…We have the best Presidential candidate in this election…With Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio as our Presidential candidate, we have no doubt that, he will defeat all the other Presidential candidates in a first ballot”.

Alie Kabba is the true face and voice of the SLPP campaign.