ALIMAMY PHILIP KOROMA RESIGNS

THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS HEREBY INFORMED THAT MR. ALIMAMY PHILIP KOROMA AMBASSADOR TO THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA HAS IN A LETTER ADDRESSED TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM THE POSITION WITH EFFECT FROM 1ST MARCH 2017.

AS STATED IN THE LETTER, HIS RESIGNATION HAS BEEN NECESSITATED BY THE CONSTITUTIONAL IMPLICATIONS REGARDING HIS DESIRE AND PLAN TO RUN FOR OFFICE IN THE FORTHCOMING ELECTIONS SCHEDULED FOR 7TH MARCH 2018.

HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT HAS ACCEPTED THE SAID RESIGNATION.

STATE HOUSE

FREETOWN

1ST MARCH, 2017