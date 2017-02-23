All Stars Prexy Lauds Star Zee

By Sylvester Samba…………………………

The President of All Stars Musicians Union Sierra Leone, Milton Coker has said that the country’s leading female hip-hop musician Lydia Samai has contributed immensely to the music industry since her debut album was released.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Mr. CoKer said that Star Zee of Doz/Kabaal is undoubtedly a leading female hip-hop musician with many accolades credited to her name, both at home and abroad.

The All Stars President also noted that Star Zee’s music has become a catalyst of change in the society and has influenced awareness in the area of peace building and social responsibility.

He further explained that the female super star is committed to changing Sierra Leone through music as her music is currently struggling to reach the international arena.

“In this regard, All Stars is proudly informing members of the press and the general public on the progress of Star Zee international album titled “Colabo” which has an ultimate aim of changing the face of Sierra Leone music…The super star resolved to name the album “Colabo” as a result of her international tour in Australia where she performed among many African Super Stars and Sierra Leonean Musicians based in Australia including the Nigerian most rated dance hall artist, Patoranking”, Mr. Coker noted.

The All Stars President maintained that Star Zee is currently working on the “Colabo’ album which will feature local and international stars with the Ghanaian producer, Beatz Dakar.

“All Stars is therefore officially informing the general public on the release of Star Zee brand new promotional song titled “Show Them Style” exclusively Sierra Leonean music…All Stars would like to commend the management of Star Zee for the relentless effort in making the vision of Star Zee a reality.