Alleged $1 Billion Theft… ACC Vows to Act on Technical Audit Report

By Sylvester Samba.

The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr. Francis Ben Kaifala has vowed that his Commission will not turn blind eyes from the Technical Audit Report which alleged that over One Billion United States Dollars was stolen in four sectors under the administration of former President Ernest Bai Koroma. The four sectors are; Telecommunications, NASSIT, Energy and Roads. Mr. Kaifala said even though the Technical Audit Report is before the House of Parliament for debate, officers at ACC also have the legal mandate to investigate what happened in the report, particularly on issues that have to do with corruption.

He maintained that they will be looking at two things in the report, that is, to investigate and prosecute those responsible in the alleged corruption and also put in place Systems and Processes so as to avoid such alleged corruption from taking place again. The ACC Commissioner further explained that there is no way they can wait after one or two years to investigate a report that so clearly shows corruption. Commissioner Kaifala noted that they are in this together with Members of Parliament. “We have our own laws to investigate corruption from whatever source in Sierra Leone…The ACC is going to investigate what happened in the Technical Audit Report to know whether there was criminality or not”, he stressed.

The Commissioner noted that as it is right now, the report is just an allegation. Mr. Kaifala pleaded that by the time they start calling on people, those alleged must make sure that they come along with their documents and explanations ready. He called on all to support the Commission in this all important fight.