ALPHA KANU RESIGNED

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE………………………………….

THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS HEREBY INFORMED THAT HON. ALHAJI DR. ALPHA BAKARR SAHID KANU, SPECIAL ADVISER TO THE PRESIDENT HAS IN A LETTER ADDRESSED TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM THE POSITION WITH EFFECT FROM 1ST MARCH 2017, CITING THE IMPENDING POLITICAL SITUATION THAT IS GRADUALLY UNFOLDING AS THE REASON FOR HIS ACTION.
HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT HAS ACCEPTED THE SAID RESIGNATION.
E N D
STATE HOUSE
FREETOWN
27TH FEBRUARY, 2017

