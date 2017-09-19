Alpha Khan May Emerge As APC Flag Bearer

There are growing indications that, Alhaji Alpha Kanu alias “The Apprentice” may likely emerge as the standard bearer of the ruling APC party.

Before yesterday, many people had ruled Alpha Kanu out of the race to succeed President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma as the APC flag bearer.

Many people have now concluded that, Alpha Kanu might emerge as the party’s flag bearer because of his experience, education, stature and above all his tribal and religious pedigree.

He hails from the heartland of the APC in Port Loko district, he is a Temne and he is a Muslim and an Alhaji. Muslims form seventy five percent of the population of Sierra Leone.

Alpha Khan has a wealth of administrative experience, having served as Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister and Senior Adviser to the President at State House.