Alpha Timbo Declares For Maada Bio

The SLPP Northern Rock, Alpha Osman Timbo yesterday openly declared that, he was withdrawing his candidature from the SLPP flag bearer race and was now fully backing Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio’s flag bearer and Presidential bid.

Mr. Timbo told SLPP delegates and supporters in Port Loko yesterday that, after serious consultations with his family, supporters and friends he was now of the firm conviction that, he should whole heartedly throw his weight behind the flag bearer and Presidential bid of Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio.

Brig. Bio, who was on a whirlwind tour of the Northern Region yesterday, told party supporters and delegates that, it was time to come together and remove the APC Party from power through the ballot box.

So far, Brig. Bio remains the favorite to clinch the SLPP flag bearer race. The four other candidates that are keen to remain in the SLPP flag bearer race are: John Oponjo Benjamin, Munda Rogers, Jonathan Tengbeh and Alie Kabba.

The SLPP are expected to elect their Presidential candidate in Freetown on 15th October, 2017, according to reliable party sources.