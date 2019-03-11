Alpha Timbo Launches Education Data

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

Hon. Mr. Alpha Osman Timbo has lunched Education Data Collaborative and the Ministry’s proactive disclosure scheme and the inclusive data charter, at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel on the 7th March 2019.

Hon. Alpha Timbo said, “Today marks another important milestone in the history of our education transformation with the launching of Strategic Education apparatus to support the New Direction’s Free Quality School Education program, which is an initiative of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio”.

Hon. Timbo said Government has pledged to increase access to free quality school education; provide teaching and learning materials; promote inclusive education; and strengthen education management and information systems to succeed in the campaign for sustainable Free Quality School Education.

He said there is progress in these areas as immediate actions have been put in place to follow commitments in improving education data to ensure that the ongoing education policies and programmes are reaching all the concerned citizens and population.

He mentioned that with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all World Leaders, which emphasizes the world’s commitment to ‘leave no child behind’ and further coincides with His Excellency’s initiative for a Free Quality School Education, he said they as a Ministry, they are privileged to handle the Flagship Program of the New Direction. He further said his Ministry is committed to the campaign for a good quality and realistic disaggregated data to measure progress and inform decision making.

He said as a Ministry, they recognise this as an enviable opportunity and they are proud to be part of this movement, alongside other government apparatus, INGOs, Civil Society Organisations, the Private sector and multi-laterals, to accelerate progress on data disaggregation.

Hon. Alpha Timbo said they are joining other governments like Ghana, the UK, Kenya, Colombia and Philippines and organisations such as the World Bank, UNICEF and UNFPA in signing up to the Inclusive Data Charter.

According to Prof. O. Sankoh, Statistician General Statistics Sierra Leone, the objective of the Charter is to mobilize political support to improve the quality, quantity, financing, and availability of inclusive and disaggregated data as well as the capacity and capability to produce and use it.

He disclosed that between now and 2030, the Charter will act as a mechanism to spur countries and organizations to accelerate action on data disaggregation and encourage others to do the same.

He also said that the charter is designed so a wide range of organizations are able to sign up, thereby creating a broad movement in support of inclusive data to leave no one behind. He said this includes national governments city level government multinational organizations, and the private sector.