AMA Feeds 4,200 Families

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Africa Muslim Agency (AMA) yesterday donated four thousand two hundred (25kg) bags of rice, four thousand two hundred gallon of cooking oil, and four thousand two hundred (ten kg) of sugar to four thousand two hundred families in Freetown, Kenema, Makeni and Lungi.

Making the Western Area donation at the Agency’s headquarters in Kossoh Town, the newly appointed Country Director, Neghra Nadjib said that, the Month of Ramadan always comes with difficulties for some families in terms of food items, and that is why the Agency is making such donation to boost the lives of Muslims that will be fasting.

He said that, the items donated amounts to the tune of € 120,000 which is equivalent to Le 920,000,000.

He said that, beneficiaries were selected by religious leaders from places like Kossoh Town, Calaba Town , Waterloo, Tombo and the surrounding towns so that the less privileged will benefit from the windfall.

He said that in Kenema, one thousand one hundred families were targeted. Two thousand families in Kossoh Town and surroundings and Five hundred families in Makeni, and six hundred families in Lungi benefitted from the AMA donation.

Lamenting on the sources of the donation, Mr. Nadjib said that, the donations were provided by the people of Kuwait in order to put smile on the faces of the less privileged that cannot afford to break their fast.

“This donation is also done in all the thirty African countries where we exist. We chose to provide rice, cooking oil and sugar because, these are the necessary commodities needed during the Holy Month of Ramadan. We have been helping with relief items during the Ebola outbreak, Mudslide and providing social services like water, mosques throughout the country.

Since we started operating in Sierra Leone in 1985, we have been doing well in providing relief and social services even during the war. The agency has seen itself as part of Sierra Leone”, he said.

The National Secretary of the Agency, Sheik Abubakarr Jabbie said that, this is not the first project the Agency has undertaken during the Month of Ramadan, but the first under the leadership of the new director.

“We will continue to do our best to put smile on the faces of Sierra Leoneans. That is why we always have programmes as things unfold to compliment the effort of the government”, he said.

Sheik Sulaiman Koroma of Jamatul Haq in Waterloo said that, the distribution of the donation was timely since Muslims will start fasting today.