Ambassador Leigh To Attend IAEA Workshop In Austria

Deputy Ambassador to Germany, Mr. Jonathan Leigh has been designated to represent the Government of Sierra Leone in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) SAFEGUARDS OUTREACH WORKSHOP FOR DIPLOMATS to be hosted at the IAEA Headquarters in Vienna, Austria between April 9th and 10th 2019.

The purpose of the workshop is to inform diplomats of Permanent Missions and Embassies of relevant States based in Berlin, Brussels, Geneva and London of various aspects of IAEA safeguards with a view to facilitating the conclusion of Safeguards Agreements and Additional Protocols and Amendments to their Small Quantities Protocols.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the African Regional Co-operative Agreement for Research, Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology (AFRA) has also requested the Government of Sierra Leone to host the next 31st AFRA TWGM in 2020.