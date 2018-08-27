Ambassador Ndomahina Off To China

President Julius Maada Bio has challenged Sierra Leone’s new Ambassador to China, Chief Ernest Mbaimba Ndomahina to make very good use of the strong relationship between the two countries and get the most out of it.

While exhorting the shared values between Sierra Leone and China, President Bio said as the chief representative of the people of Sierra Leone in China, Ambassador Ndomahina has the arduous of promoting the two countries’ common goal of improving the lives of their people.

The President who made the statement Friday while bidding farewell to Ambassador Ndomahina at State House hoped that the new diplomat will use entrepreneurship background to aid in his effort to attract foreign direct investment, trade and tourism in to the country.

Earlier in his statement, Ambassador Ndomahina thanked President Bio for the trust and confidence reposed in him to represent Sierra Leone in China and nine other countries in Asia.

He said apart from the traditional role as the principal diplomat of Sierra Leone, he desire is to make strategic efforts aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and to expand trade.