APC Abandons Street Ambassador

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



Sheikh Ibrahim Koroma aka Street Ambassador was among the fifty eight people, Police arrested and detained last Friday during the nomination of the APC Presidential candidate and the party’s Parliamentary candidates.

Street Ambassador is an active and strong member of the ruling APC party and he was in the forefront of organizing and recruiting clique and gang members across the country for the APC party.

Street Ambassador was also responsible for coordinating APC women involved in cleaning drainages and gutters within the Freetown municipality.

He is currently a prime suspect in the violence that characterized the APC rally recently in Freetown in which one death has been reported so far and several injuries inflicted on some Police personnel.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC party, Mr. Cornelius Deavaux who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications has distanced the APC party from the street violence.

He denied the involvement of APC party supporters in the violence. When asked about Sheikh I.S. Koroma, he vehemently denied his membership of the party. He said since the last APC convention in Makeni last year, Sheikh had been to the APC party secretariat. However, friends of Street Ambassador described as “a very important pillar of the party”.

If will be recalled that Sheikh I.S. Koroma aka Street Ambassador and Alhaji Usman Boie Kamara switched to the APC party aftter Alhaji Usman Boie Kamara lost the flag bearership of the SLPP to Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio in 2011.