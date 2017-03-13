APC Chairman Commends NAC

By S. U. Thoronka…………………………

The newly appointed APC District Chairman for Port Loko District who replaced the incumbent due to administrative expediency, Honourable Binneh Bangura of Constituency 55 in a brief statement over the weekend, informed a cross section of members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery that he felt highly elated by his appointment as APC District Chairman which according to him came as a surprise.

Hon. Binneh Bangura praised the APC National Advisory Council NAC for considering him at this time for such a challenging job. He promised to work to the best of his ability and also promised to work in the interest of the party by maintaining its customs and traditions.

Answering questions from members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery, Honourable Bangura said that he saw the appointment both as a challenge and success. “A challenge in the sense that my critics and/or detractors are of the view that I would not perform to expectation and a success because the appointment came at a time I least expected it”, he affirmed.

He said his ambition to become the APC District Chairman started in 2009 when Hon. Buya Kamara was the Chairman with the hope that he would succeed him, disappointingly he was succeeded by Honourable Ibrahim Rashin Bundu.

Honourable Bangura attributed his succession to the position he now holds to patience coupled with hard work and determination, adding that APC came into power through patience and determination.

He noted that the APC party has a policy of inclusiveness in politics, noting that women and youth hold responsible positions in the party hierarchy. “Therefore, my role as District Chairman is to replicate these ideals in the district by galvanizing the women’s groups and the youth groups in order to move the party forward”.

Honourable Binneh Bangura assured the APC and the entire membership of victory in the forthcoming “Four for four” elections for as he puts it Port Loko District is the tap root of the APC party. He appealed to all and sundry in the district to be cooperative and put aside self interest and prejudices and work together as a team to improve both Mama Salone and the APC Party.