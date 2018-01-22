APC Consoles Losers

By Lansana Fofanah.



Big guns of the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) on Thursday met with diasporas in the aftermath of the award of party symbols.

Chairing the meeting at the Atlantic Hall; National Stadium, the National Secretary General of the party, Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh admonished diasporas not to give up on the party after their hopes of clinching party symbols for Members of Parliament were shattered by Sec. 76(1) of the 1991 Constitution.

Dr. Yansaneh said that he earlier saw the storm coming and drew the attention of diasporas, but they decided to let sleeping dogs lie which has now led to their unforeseen situation.

He said that President Koroma, during his first term rallied around Europe and America for diasporas to come and build Sierra Leone because, he believed in their capacity and their genuine contributions to support Sierra Leoneans during the civil war.

“The law was awakon by a legal luminary about six months ago. People are judging that this law was not enforced in 2007, 2012 and only now. But there is inconsistency of our various laws and when that happens, the Supreme Court prevails”, he said.

Representing the UK branch, Mustapha Koroma praised the efforts of President Koroma for establishing an office for diasporas affairs at State House. “We gave up our jobs and responsibilities in Europe and America to come and participate in the election because it is our rights to vote and be voted for, only to come and meet this kind of disappointment. We believe this is not the end of the road as we have what it takes to form part of the government”.

He and other members pledged to be part of the campaign team in whatever capacity and to stay until after the election.

Mohamed 91, another diaspora said that they were supporters of APC before the symbol brouhaha, and will forever be APC despite their predicament.

The Minister of Information, Hon. Alpha Khanu cautioned that they were vetted by the party in the best interest of all as they knew they would have to be rejected by NEC when they would have been presented, and it would have been too late to fill that vacancy as time will not be in their favor.

He promised to immediately push for the repeal of Section 76(1)a of the 1991 Constitution after the March election.

He then admonished diasporas not to turn over their citizenship status in other countries as those countries have helped immensely in building their capacity.

“53 out of 70 of our previous MPs were diasporas. That helped a lot in a healthy debate in The House”, he said.

APC Presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara called their predicament a Tsunami which is more of a wakeup call and a moment to reflect on their commitment to resilience when tested.

“In 2009 when I was the Central Bank Governor, our analysis showed that diasporas remittance in SL, was around 200 to 400M United States dollars annually while that of UNDP was about 170$M. This figures show that diasporas contributed greatly towards the economy of the country during the war and even after the war. Therefore, they cannot be excluded in any form”, he said.

Dr. Kamara promised to address diasporas voting which is another subject of debate and also to take Sierra Leone to a digitalised system in terms of business and cash transactions.

Dr. Kamara encouraged diasporas not to see politics as the only means of serving the country by becoming MPs or Councilors as it is a game of ‘dog eat dog race’

“One does not have to be a Minister, Councilor or MP to serve their country. There are many ways in doing National Service”, he said.

The Campaign Chairman, John Bonor Sisay said that politics should not be seen as the only means of survival as he got his money by working in the private sector and came to lose much when he was vying for flag bearer.

He called on all diasporas to work as a team in ensuring 2018 victory for the APC.