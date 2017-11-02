APC Minister Hails Maada Bio

The former Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the Ernest Bai Koroma led APC administration, Peter Bayuku Conteh has lavished praise on the Presidential candidate of the main opposition SLPP, Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.

Speaking at the Yogomaia Field in Kabala yesterday during the welcoming ceremony of the SLPP standard bearer, the former Tourism Minister declared before the mammoth crowd that Brig. Julius Maada Bio is a peaceful citizen and a statesman who has served his country with distinction.

Mr. Conteh who was Chairman of the Koinadugu District Council from 2008 to 2012 then applauded ruling party stalwarts who openly pledged their loyalty and support to Brig. Maada Bio yesterday, referring to it as their ‘constitutional right’ as citizens to vote for any candidate of their choice.

He dismissed the notion that Koinadugu is a stronghold of a particular political party. “As far as I know Koinadugu belongs to all the political parties”, adding that no one political party controls the district.

The former Koinadugu District Council Chairman said although he is still an APC stalwart, very soon he will take a decision on his own political future.

The SLPP Presidential candidate began a three days tour of the Northern district yesterday with a visit to Kabala, where he paid courtesy calls on the two Paramount Chiefs.

Brig. Bio will continue his Northern tour next week after his overseas trip.