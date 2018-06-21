APC Minister Named In Vehicle Theft

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The former Deputy Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure in the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party led administration, Madam Kadijah Olamatu Sesay has been named in an alleged seventy five thousand two hundred and sixty United States Dollars vehicle theft matter in court.

Madam Sesay is accused of stealing a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep with registration No.ANK 889 valued at seventy five thousand two hundred and sixty United State Dollars equivalent to five hundred and seventy two Million nine hundred and seventy nine thousand two hundred and fifteen Leones seventy two cent entrusted to her by the Ministry of Transport and Aviation for the purpose of safe keeping.

Madam Sesay being a politician and nurse by profession was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No. 1 to answer to three counts ranging from conspiracy, larceny to fraudulent conversion contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person Madam Olamatu Sesay on a date between 7th March and 19th April 2018 in Freetown, being the former Deputy Minister in the above named Ministry employed by the Government of Sierra Leone stole the said vehicle by conspiring together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny by servant.

The accused is also alleged to have on the same date fraudulently converted the vehicle in question to her own use or benefit.

No plea was taken by the accused person and she was represented by Lawyer Lansana Dumbuya, who applied for bail on the grounds that the accused on invitation by the Police voluntarily reported at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters where she made a statement and was granted police bail.

The bail application was objected to by police prosecutor Inspector I.G. Fofana on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence.

Magistrate Bangura however granted the accused person bail in the sum of seven hundred Million Leones with two sureties on the grounds that she is an elderly stateswoman.

The accused was also ordered by the court to surrender her passport to the Master and Register and must apply to the Master whenever she wants to travel out of the country.

The matter was adjourned to the 2nd July, 2018 for hearing.

Witnesses Testify In Murder Trial

By Fatmata Gbla

Witnesses Minkailu Sesay and DPC 10234 Bangura yesterday testified before Justice Monfred Sesay in an alleged murder case. PW2 Minkailu Sesay said he recognizes the accused person Yelie Samai as the deceased wife and the deceased Alhaji Samai as his landlord and recalls 3rd April 2017.

On that date at night the witness said he was at home sleeping when he heard the voice of the deceased yelling. He then woke up and went outside and saw the bedroom of the deceased wide open. The witness said he went in the room and saw the accused person naked and was wiping her hand on the door cotton and saw two knives inside the deceased room. The witness said he used his torchlight and saw blood stains on the floor in the deceased room where he followed the blood and met the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

The witness said he went to the PWD Police Station and reported the matter and a team of Police went to the scene of crime and arrested the accused person and took the remains of the deceased and later made statement at the PWD Police station.

Police witness DPC 10234 HB attached at the Criminal Investigation Department told the court that he recognizes the suspect and recalls the same date. On that day the witness said he was on duty at Ross Road Police Station when D Sergeant 5915 arrested and brought in the accused person and the matter was assigned to him for investigation where he obtained statement from both accused and the complainant.

The witness said with a team of police personnel they went to the scene of crime where they discovered the remains of the deceased and was found in a pool of blood, two kitchen knives with blood stain, one assorted color door cotton with a blood stain, one assorted cotton wrapper with a blood stain and one white pajamas with blood stain were discovered at the scene of crime. The items were collected and taken to the police station as exhibits and he gave the exhibits to the Exhibits Clerk Sergeant 10275 Kamara B. The remains of the deceased were conveyed to the Connaught Mortuary. The accused person was arraigned on one count of murder contrary to law.

The particulars of offense state that the accused Yelie Samai on the 3rd April 2017, at Moeba, Kissy Brook in Freetown allegedly murdered Alhaji Mustapha Samai.

The matter was adjourned to 27th June 2018 for continuation.