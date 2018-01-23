APC Minister Vows To Deliver Bo

The Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Randolph Foday Bayoh has vowed to deliver high votes for the APC in Constituency 080 in Tikonko Chiefdom, Bo District

In an interview with our reporter at his base in Tikonko Chiefdom, Mr. Bayoh disclosed that he did it in 2012 by increasing votes for APC to about 10,000 in Constituency 068, Bo Town which is considered as the highest votes APC ever had in any democratic election in Bo district.

In a confident mood, Minister Bayoh boasted that his message is resonating very well with the people of Constituency 080 who see him as an outspoken and honest man.

Tikonko Chiefdom has benefited immensely from President Koroma’s Agenda for Prosperity.

Developments such as:

Construction of Gondama Bridge (ongoing) Construction of Road from Bo passing through Tikonko Chiefdom to Bandajuma Sowa (ongoing) Construction of Army Barracks in Gondama, Tikonko Chiefdom (completed) Water Treatment Plant to deliver water from Gerehun to Bo Town (completed) Construction of 300 water wells throughout the Chiefdom completed and many other projects in Education, Health and Agriculture.

Mr. Bayoh admonished APC Ministers, Members of Parliament to-be and stakeholders to go to their people in the rural villages and talk to them one-on-one so as to deliver the desired results. “Big rallies are important but not enough. Rural votes are very important”, he concluded