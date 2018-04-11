APC Ministers Are Free To Go To Their Offices

A senior member of the Governance Transition Team informed the Global Times last night that, nothing stops Cabinet Ministers and their deputies (APC Ministers) from going to their offices.

He said Ministers are free to drive in their official vehicles to go to work unhindered.

The official said that, it was regrettable that some of the Ministers that served in the last APC administration have already fled the country. “There is no need for anyone to flee the country…We expect an orderly transition”, he said.

Meanwhile, about forty government vehicles have been retrieved by the Transition Team. Some ministers, it is believed, fled the country with their official vehicles.

Interpol has tracked down four hundred stolen Government of Sierra Leone vehicles in neighboring Guinea, according to reliable sources.